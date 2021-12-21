Southampton latest news: 'Very talented' gem becoming 'the main man' at St Mary's

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Armando Broja is "showing great strides" at Southampton and is slowly becoming "the main man", says journalist Tom Barclay.

The 20-year-old joined the Saints on a loan deal from Chelsea during the summer, and it is proving to be a success.

How is Broja's loan spell going?

Things are certainly going well for Broja at St Mary's. He is getting game time, which would have been the main motivation behind his move, while he is also scoring goals for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

The 10-cap Albania international has already made 13 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four times.

His most recent strike came outside the box in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace and would have been the winner had it not been for Jordan Ayew's equaliser in the 65th minute.

All in all, he is undoubtedly proving to be the "very talented player" Hasenhuttl hailed him as upon his arrival at the club.

What has Barclay said about Broja?

Tino Livramento has really stolen the show at St Mary's this season, winning plaudits for some of his performances, while James Ward-Prowse continues to stand out as a result of his ability from dead ball situations. Palace were, of course, his latest victim after the Englishman fired in a free-kick in that recent 2-2 draw.

Barclay, though, thinks Broja is the one who is now becoming Southampton's main man thanks to his goals.

The Sun journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd have to say Broja's goal was right up there - what a hit it was. He's really showing great strides at Southampton, getting regular game time, becoming the main man."

Will Broja still be at Southampton next season?

You would suspect that Chelsea will not want to sell an individual of Broja's potential; however, the Blues are stacked in attack right now.

They spent almost £100m on Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku during the summer, adding to a squad that already had German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Bearing that in mind, it would not be a surprise if Chelsea made Broja available for loan again. And with Southampton having already shown that they can afford the youngster opportunities and develop him, they should be able to convince the Blues to sanction another temporary deal.

Whatever happens, as things stand, this has been another good loan spell for Broja after his time with Vitesse last season. There, the Chelsea academy product made 30 appearances in the Eredivisie and scored 10 goals.

