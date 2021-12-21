Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josh Taylor will defend his undisputed super-lightweight championship against Jack Catterall on February 26 in Glasgow.

Taylor, 30, was initially supposed to fight English challenger Catterall in December, but the fight was pushed back after he suffered a knee injury in training.

The 30-year-old Scotsman has not fought since he became Britain's only current undisputed champion in May outclassing Jose Ramirez over the course of twelve rounds to also claim the WBO and WBC straps.

But Taylor believes he will be victorious in Glasgow in February and hopes he can go on to bigger fights with the likes of Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I want to push on and get these big fights, these massive, massive fights.

"But he's standing in the way of it all, and he's got a hell of a chance to do it, it's going to be a great fight.

"One that I'm confident in winning, I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that I'm going to come home victorious, as always, but it's going to be quite a tough fight."

Catterall heads into the fight as a huge underdog, with many believing Taylor is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet right now.

However, the Chorley born fighter is still confident he will come out on top in their hotly-anticipated super-lightweight clash.

He added: "There’s several ways I can win this fight. [I’ll win] by turning up and being Jack Catterall. I’ll get in there and punch [his] head in.

"It’s going to mean everything to me. Not just this 12-week fight camp but the last couple of years of training and discipline, it’s all going to come together to cause an upset. I am convinced I will win.

"Respect is there as Josh said but as fighters we have to switch that on. It’s a business and we’re here to bring the heat in January."

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor vs Catterall.

Date

Taylor's clash with Catterall will take place on Saturday, February 26. The bout will be held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

UK Start Time

We will update this as soon as we have more information.

Ring Walks

More to follow.

How To Watch

Taylor vs Catterall will be live on Sky Sports Box Office, which can be found on Sky channels 491 and 492 (HD).

You can keep up to speed with all of the action from the NOW TV or Sky Go app, both of which are available to download onto your mobile, tablet or smart TV.

Odds

(Courtesy of our friends over at Paddy Power)

Josh Taylor - 1/9

Jack Catterall - 5/1

Draw - 22/1

Tickets

Sorry fight fans! This event has OFFICIALLY sold out. However, resale tickets can be purchased from BOXXER starting at £46.

Stats

Josh Taylor

Age: 30

Wins: 18

KOs: 13

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Height: 5'10'' / 178 cm

Reach: 69.5'' / 177 cm

Jack Catterall

Age: 28

Wins: 26

KOs: 13

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Height: 5'7'' / 170 cm

Reach: 67'' / 170 cm

Card

Main Event:

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Undercard:

This will be updated.

