Tottenham transfer news: Fresh update on Dele Alli's Spurs future ahead of January

Tottenham Hotspur could be willing to allow Dele Alli to depart on loan if one of his suitors are willing to stump up a fee, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Alli returned to Spurs' starting line-up for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the weekend, but question marks over the attacking midfielder's future at the club remain.

What's the latest news involving Alli?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported Alli will be available during next month's transfer window, with a loan move away from north London being most likely.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly willing to allow the 37-cap England international to depart from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Levy's attitude towards allowing Alli to move onto pastures new has undergone a U-turn as it was less than a year ago when he rejected three loan bids from Paris Saint-Germain despite then-head coach Jose Mourinho being open to allowing the midfielder to seal a temporary exit.

But ex-Spurs ace Jamie Redknapp believes Alli could still have a future with his current employers as the Sky Sports pundit, via MailOnline, claimed head coach Antonio Conte's style could suit the 25-year-old.

Alli's start against Liverpool came having previously been handed just two minutes of Premier League action since Conte's appointment last month.

What has Michael Bridge said about Alli?

Despite Alli's return to the starting XI, Bridge believes Spurs could be open to allowing the attacking midfielder head out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Although Levy appears happy to get Alli off the wage bill, the Sky Sports reporter does not think it would make sense for the north Londoners to sanction a sale.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I think maybe Tottenham could do a cash loan. That's what I would think they might want to do.

"Letting him go on a permanent basis is a risk because if he has a really good loan he then comes back to Tottenham rejuvenated or the loaning club buys him.

"I just don't think Spurs are that desperate to sell him."

Which clubs have been linked with Alli?

According to Team Talk, Newcastle United have already made enquiries over signing Alli on a loan deal which would include the option of being made permanent at the end of the season.

It has also been reported that Spurs' London rivals West Ham United are monitoring the situation ahead of potentially strengthening their interest.

Aston Villa has been mooted as a potential destination as well, while the Express have suggested Everton and PSG could lodge an interest.

