Mario Balotelli has been enjoying himself out in Turkey this season.

The fiery Italian signed for Adana Demirspor back in the summer, bringing an end to a short spell at Serie B club Monza.

And Balotelli has rediscovered his goalscoring touch to some degree with the Super Lig outfit, the often controversial striker finding the back of the net seven times across all competitions prior to Tuesday's league match against Galatasaray.

The former Manchester City man started the game at the Yeni Adana Stadyumu and he produced some classic Super Mario antics straight after his side took the lead.

Yunus Akgun was the man who grabbed the goal for Adana in the 53rd minute of proceedings and to celebrate the strike, Balotelli opted to kick his teammate in the head.

No, we're not joking...

Video: Balotelli kicks teammate in the head after goal v Galatasaray

Never, ever change, Mario.

Five minutes after he was booted in the head by Balotelli, Akgun made it 2-0 to Adana versus Galatasaray with a sublime strike from outside the box.

That was the final score and it's a result that moves the hosts up to fourth in the Super Lig table and just three points behind Istanbul Basaksehir in third.

As for Galatasaray, they're now 11th and five points behind Adana. It really has been an almighty struggle for one of Turkey's most famous clubs in league action during 2021/22 thus far.

