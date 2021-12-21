Elland Road transfer news: Leeds tipped to revive interest in 'top summer target'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United could return for ‘top target’ Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien in the upcoming January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Whites were heavily linked with a move for the highly-rated 23-year-old over the summer as Marcelo Bielsa looked to bolster his engine room options, but a deal could not be reached.

Could Leeds return for O’Brien next month?

O’Brien was mooted as a potential Leeds addition during the summer.

According to Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson, the Terriers rejected a total of four separate offers from Leeds for O’Brien as they desperately tried to keep hold of their prized asset.

However, even a final bid totalling around £13 million couldn’t tempt them to part ways with the academy graduate, and he put pen to paper on a new four-year deal back in September.

Despite his recent show of commitment, though, O’Brien could finally depart the John Smith’s Stadium next month as Leeds look to add some much-needed reinforcements to their first-team squad.

Star player Kalvin Phillips has been ruled out for several weeks after picking up a serious hamstring injury, leaving Bielsa’s charges threadbare in the middle of the park.

As a result, O’Rourke believes the Leeds hierarchy could make another move for O’Brien over the winter window, easing their fitness woes and providing a potentially significant boost in their fight for Premier League survival.

What has O’Rourke said about O’Brien?

The transfer expert believes the Elland Road outfit will not be deterred from attempting to sign the Englishman once again even though he only put pen to paper on fresh terms a few months ago.

A recent report in The Sun (via FLW) claimed O'Brien could now leave Huddersfield for just £10m, providing hope that an agreement can finally be reached.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “I could see them maybe coming back in for O'Brien. He was a top target in the summer.”

Would O’Brien be a good signing?

After rising through the ranks at his boyhood club, the midfield dynamo has established himself as one of the Championship’s top performers.

In 103 appearances for the west Yorkshire side, O’Brien has bagged seven goals and provided eight assists, but it’s his overall game that has really caught the eye.

As per WhoScored, the 23-year-old has averaged 2.9 tackles per league game this term as well as 1.1 key passes and 1.6 dribbles, placing him in the top two for each metric compared to his teammates.

With Phillips set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table, Leeds fans will certainly be hoping O’Rourke’s prediction comes true as they aim to maintain their top-flight status.

