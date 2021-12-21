Rangers transfer news: Gerrard setback could impact 40-cap star's Ibrox future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers’ hierarchy will be concerned over the future of star midfielder Glen Kamara after potential suitors Aston Villa saw Marvelous Nakamba pick up an injury, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Midlands outfit have been linked with a move for the highly-rated 26-year-old in recent weeks after he was tipped to follow in the footsteps of former manager Steven Gerrard.

Could Kamara follow Gerrard to Villa Park?

After a hugely successful three-and-a-half-year spell at Ibrox, Gerrard departed the reigning Scottish champions last month in order to take charge of the Villans.

Since then, it has been speculated that Kamara is set to join the 41-year-old at Villa Park, and with Nakamba now facing an extended spell on the treatment table, a move could be imminent.

A recent report from the Daily Record claimed Villa have watched the 40-cap Finland international closely in recent months, while The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell revealed Gerrard ‘loves him as a player’.

Kamara rose through the ranks at boyhood club Arsenal but only made one senior appearance for the Gunners before moving to Dundee in 2017.

However, he’s never hidden his desire to return to the Premier League, stating it would ‘be a dream’ to return to the top-flight of English football, meaning it would be hard for the Gers to stand in his way.

The prospect of losing the Scandinavian maestro halfway through the campaign will still be a daunting one for Rangers, and O’Rourke believes his potential exit will be a major concern after news of Nakamba's injury.

One of just two deep-lying midfielders in the Villa squad alongside Douglas Luiz, Nakamba has now been ruled out for up to four months.

What has O’Rourke said about Kamara?

The reporter believes Villa will be stepping up their search for engine room operators ahead of the January transfer window, opening the door to Kamara’s sudden exit.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “I think it would definitely be a concern for the Rangers hierarchy that Villa are probably now stepping up their search for a midfielder with Nakamba’s injury.”

Would Kamara be a big loss?

Kamara has been a crucial cog in Rangers' system over the last few seasons, making over 130 appearances in all competitions for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

He played a pivotal part as the Gers secured their first top-flight title in 10 years last term, illustrating his top-class potential and importance to the team.

It remains to be seen whether Villa will follow up their apparent interest with a formal offer, but Kamara would be a huge loss to Van Bronckhorst's table-topping charges.

