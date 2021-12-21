Rangers Quiz: 15 simple questions every Gers fan should know the answers to

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Do you remember Rangers signing Paul Gascoigne and Tore Andre Flo, or the Glasgow club winning nine Scottish Premiership titles in a row? Then why not put yourself to the test by taking part in GIVEMESPORT'S ultimate Rangers quiz!

A club steeped in history, Rangers have enjoyed plenty of success over the years and have delivered silverware in front of their adoring fans on practically countless occasions.

Rangers added another instalment to their trophy cabinet as they went undefeated throughout a league campaign and won back the Scottish Premiership title from nearest rivals Celtic last term.

And in doing so, they ensured they retained their status as the club with the most league titles throughout word football.

See how well you can remember the 2020/21 campaign, alongside plenty of other defining moments in Rangers' history, by taking part in today's quiz - 15 simple Rangers questions every fan should know the answers to.

Once you've had a go, why not share with your friends and family to see who knows Rangers the best?

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1873 1875 1877 1879

