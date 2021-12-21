Tottenham latest news: £18m Spurs star Nuno didn't trust tipped to win trophy under Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge thinks Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could revive Harry Winks' career just like he did with Victor Moses and Ashley Young and help him bag a trophy.

Winks barely played under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo but has been given a chance by Conte, completing the full 90 minutes in recent games against Liverpool and Leeds United.

How did Conte revive Moses and Young's careers?

Like Winks, Moses was far from being one of the first names on the team sheet at his club prior to Conte's arrival. In fact, the 31-year-old had spent the last few seasons out on loan at West Ham, Stoke City and Liverpool, showing just how far he was from Chelsea's plans.

However, under Conte, he quickly became one of the team's most important players in that right wing-back role, missing just four Premier League games during the 2016/17 campaign as the Blues went on to win the title.

Young was also in a similar situation at Manchester United. He was overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the end of his time at the club before his move to Conte's Inter Milan. There, he played 44 times in total in Serie A, helping the team to become Italian champions last term.

What has Bridge said about Winks, Moses and Young?

Bridge thinks Conte may have found his next Moses or Young in £18m-rated Winks, with the Spurs boss currently utilising the English midfielder who had been on the fringes up until now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I think Victor Moses and Ashley Young, they've got medals around their necks. Who's to say that in a year's time Harry Winks doesn't have a medal whether it be a domestic cup? We don't know."

Will Conte stick with Winks?

At one point, it looked like an exit was inevitable for Winks. The 25-year-old has even been linked with a move to Newcastle United, with The Telegraph claiming that he is one name that the Magpies have discussed.

However, he has really shown his worth to Tottenham of late, especially in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

He was excellent in the middle of the park on the day, with his manager calling him a "really good player" after the game, while The Telegraph's Matt Law said he was his man of the match.

If he continues playing at this level, then Conte has no reason to drop him. So, as things stand, you can easily see Winks having a big role under the Premier League title winner at Tottenham.

