Crystal Palace latest news: Patrick Vieira has fixed Eagles' Wilfried Zaha problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Crystal Palace's attacking options mean they're no longer solely reliant on Wilfried Zaha.

The Eagles have generally had a poor record without the Ivorian international in recent seasons, but Bridge reckons that Patrick Vieira has fixed that problem.

What is Palace's recent record without Zaha?

Ahead of their trip to Brighton in February, Palace were on a run of 18 defeats in 20 Premier League games without the influential winger, failing to score in 16 of those 18 matches, which are extremely alarming numbers.

Ironically, Christian Benteke's stoppage-time winner secured Palace a rare victory in his absence on that occasion, before they recorded goalless draws against Fulham and Manchester United when he was out with a thigh problem.

But Zaha is no longer Palace's talisman at the top end of the pitch. In Conor Gallagher, whose six goals this season is more than the ex-United wide man, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard, Vieira has some exciting attacking options at his disposal.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Zaha has only missed one game this term, the 2-2 draw at Arsenal, after returning from international duty suffering with an illness. However, Zaha's absence wasn't felt for once, with Palace seconds away from pulling off a stunning away victory at the Emirates, only for Alexandre Lacazette to rescue an injury-time draw for the Gunners.

Regardless of that late setback, it was an extremely encouraging performance from Vieira's side, and Bridge thinks that the one-man team tag that Palace previously had is now a thing of the past.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Zaha?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the difference is, a few years ago, Palace were a one-man team. That's no disrespect, that's pretty much fact. Whenever Zaha didn't play they pretty much lost.

"Now, they went to Arsenal and should have won, Arsenal equalised at the end and they're really good going forward."

Liverpool LOSE GROUND in thriller with Tottenham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

How has Zaha performed this season?

Palace might no longer be so heavily reliant on Zaha, but his form this term has shown that he's still one of the most dangerous wingers in the business.

In 16 outings in the Premier League this season, he's scored five goals, including in the victories over Tottenham and Manchester City. In fact, Zaha has found the net in three of Palace's four league wins this season, the recent success over Everton being the exception.

As mentioned above, Vieira now has an array of attacking players at his disposal, but that shouldn't overlook Zaha's importance to this Palace side.

News Now - Sport News