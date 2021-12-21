Wolves transfer news: £27m star could become 'Lage's best bit of business' at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Renato Sanches would prove to be Wolverhampton Wanderers' best signing of the Bruno Lage era if the Portugal international heads to Molineux next month, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

Lage, who was appointed as Wolves' head coach during the summer, will be presented with the opportunity to beef up his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Sanches?

Sanches has put some of Europe's biggest clubs on red alert after telling French newspaper L'Equipe, via the Mirror, that he is ready to secure a move away from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Wolves are reportedly the frontrunners to prise Sanches away from the French top flight's defending champions in January.

Lage was also keen on signing the 2016 Golden Boy award winner during the summer transfer window, with The Athletic's Tim Spiers revealing Wolves came "as close as you could be" to sealing the deal.

Although Sanches was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a knee injury in August, Wolves continued to pursue the 32-cap Portugal international until ending talks when they failed to come to an agreement with his current employers over a loan move.

In an interview with L'Equipe, via MailOnline, Sanches revealed he was on the verge of joining Barcelona before going under the knife.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Sanches?

Hatfield believes Sanches, who is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt, would be Lage's best signing since taking over at Molineux.

That is despite the Portuguese welcoming the likes of Jose Sa and Hwang Hee-chan to Wolves during his first transfer window at the helm.

The journalist admits Sanches' knee injury was a key factor in him not swapping Lille for Lage's side sooner.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be Lage's best bit of business so far.

"He is someone they were really keen on in the summer. They couldn't get that deal done, owing to a mixture of things but mainly a knee injury that Sanches had sustained and they weren't too sure when he would be back."

Why should Wolves be confident of signing Sanches?

Sanches' current agent is Jorge Mendes, through his Portuguese company Gestifute.

Wolves have a fruitful relationship with Mendes as 10 players already on the club's books also list Gestifute as their advisor.

Even the head coach, Lage, has Mendes as his agent and, as a result, a resolution could be found behind the scenes if Wolves can persuade Lille to sell 24-year-old Sanches.

