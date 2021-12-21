Chelsea transfer news: 116-cap Blues icon linked with 'fairytale return' to Stamford Bridge

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke claims there has been "talk" that Eden Hazard could make a fairytale return to Chelsea in an upcoming transfer window.

The Real Madrid star departed the Blues in 2019, joining the Spanish club in a deal that could have been worth in excess of £150m, but he has struggled in La Liga, with injuries and poor form hampering his chances of becoming an icon at Real.

What's the latest with Hazard?

The Belgium international has seen his dream move to Real turn into something of a nightmare in the two years since his switch.

Hazard has made just 56 appearances in three seasons, scoring a mere five goals and registering just nine assists.

Only 36 of those outings have been starts, too, with injuries seriously harming his selection chances at the club.

In total, he has been absent for 61 games since arriving at Real, per Transfermarkt, sustaining injuries to his hamstring, his ankle, and fracturing his foot.

Now, his value has diminished immensely, with Transfermarkt believing he is only worth £22.5m.

A report in Spain has claimed that Hazard could be allowed to leave on loan in January and, as a result, he has been linked with a potential return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not said to be the only club interested, however, with Juventus and Newcastle United also said to be considering a swoop at the turn of the year.

And O'Rourke believes the potential of a move to Chelsea is real.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “There’s been talk of a fairytale return to Chelsea but I’m not sure if Chelsea have moved on from Hazard now.

"They’ve got so many attacking players now that he might not fit into Thomas Tuchel’s side.”

Would Hazard work at Chelsea?

It certainly worked before.

He scored no fewer than 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances, winning the Premier League twice, the Europa League twice, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup during his time in west London.

But it is worth saying that O'Rourke has made a good point in terms of the attackers currently available to Tuchel.

The German boss has Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz to call upon in attacking positions, as well as Mason Mount and Ross Barkley.

It's debatable whether Hazard would actually work his way into the Chelsea team, so poor has his form been at Real.

He has scored three goals in two seasons at the Bernabeu.

If it were any other player, it's difficult to see Chelsea being interested.

