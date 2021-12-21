Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Nketiah reminded the world that he's still a special talent on Tuesday evening.

The Arsenal forward was handed a rare start by Mikel Arteta for the team's Carabao Cup quarter-final against League One side Sunderland.

And Nketiah certainly made the most of his opportunity at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring on the night in the first half and then grabbed his second four minutes after the interval to put Arsenal 3-1 ahead.

Nketiah then saved the very best for the 58th minute of the match, the Englishman stylishly finishing off a quite brilliant move by the Gunners.

Martin Odegaard opened up Sunderland's defence with a magnificent pass, which allowed the rarely seen Nicolas Pepe to produce one of the filthiest nutmegs you'll see anywhere this season.

The Ivorian then found Nketiah in space inside the box and the forward nonchalantly flicked the ball past Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge to claim his hat-trick and make it 4-1 to Arsenal on the night.

Believe us when we say you won't see many better team goals in 2021/22 and you can check it out in all its glory here...

Video: Nketiah's stunning hat-trick goal vs Sunderland

Poetry. In. Motion.

We can't decide whether the nutmeg or the finish was better and you know what? We're not going to waste time trying to pick a winner, as they're both works of art.

Nketiah clearly loves playing in the Carabao Cup, as he's now scored 10 goals in the competition throughout the course of his short career thus far. Not bad, Eddie.

Arsenal grabbed a fifth goal against Sunderland in stoppage-time and it came from the boot of debutant Charlie Patino.

The 18-year-old, who replaced Emile Smith Rowe in the 79th minute, steered home Pepe's well-directed cross to cap off a wonderful night for the Gunners and the home fans inside the Emirates.

Video: Patino's debut goal vs Sunderland

Arsenal have now qualified for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and will certainly fancy their chances of winning the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season.

