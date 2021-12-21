Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We've seen some stupid red cards in our time, but few have been worse than the one picked up by Sevilla's Jules Kounde on Tuesday evening.

In a must-win league match against Barcelona with the scores level at 1-1, the French defender completely lost his head and then threw the ball at Jordi Alba.

Kounde became enraged by the touchline after being shoulder barged by the opposition's left-back and he then decided to take costly action.

He didn't exactly hold back with his throw either, which resulted in Alba collapsing to the turf holding his face.

The referee had absolutely no choice but to send Kounde off and you can check out footage of the crazy incident below.

Video: Kounde's ridiculous red card vs Barcelona

Now, Alba is renowned for feigning injury on the pitch once in a while and this looks to be another case of just that from the Spain international.

The ball appeared to hit the Barcelona man on the shoulder rather than in the face, but he went down clutching the latter. Not great, Jordi.

Sevilla took the lead in the clash between the two La Liga heavyweights on Tuesday night, Alejandro Gomez netting the goal for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Barcelona grabbed an equaliser shortly before the half-time break through Ronald Araujo, the no-nonsense defender meeting Ousmane Dembele's corner and emphatically heading the ball past Bono.

Xavi's young side were unable to take advantage of Kounde's red card and find a late second goal, though.

Teenage sensation Gavi came close towards the end, as did Dembele, who's brilliant strike crashed into the post and bounced away.

The 1-1 draw means Barcelona are still seventh in the La Liga table behind both Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis, while Sevilla now trail table-toppers Real Madrid by five points.

