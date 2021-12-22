Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Charlie Patino scored on his Arsenal debut on Tuesday night as The Gunners reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, beating Sunderland 5-1.

But the night belonged to 18-year-old Patino.

The youngster was signed from Luton for £10,000 when he was just 11.

Seven years later and he’s extremely highly rated by everyone at the club.

With 10 minutes remaining of Arsenal’s quarter-final against League One Sunderland, Patino was introduced.

And in injury-time of the match, he covered Nicolas Pepe’s pullback to cap off a dream debut.

VIDEO: Charlie Patino scores on his Arsenal debut

"A beautiful moment. He is a kid that is coming through our system, a lovely kid. He is training with us almost every week. It was a dream," said manager, Mikel Arteta.

"As a debut to come here, to score in front of our fans, a really special moment."

While it may have been his first appearance for the first team, many Arsenal fans have seen Patino play before.

In fact, they’ve probably seen him score before.

That’s because a goal he scored for the club’s Under-23 side against Manchester United went viral earlier this season.

Why?

Because it was against Manchester United and it was absolutely incredible.

Patino won the ball back and weaved in and out of United’s defence, leaving Phil Jones and Dean Henderson on the floor before chipping it into the back of the net.

VIDEO: Charlie Patino's goal vs Man Utd

What. A. Goal.

It’s no wonder Arsenal fans are so excited about this young player.

However, Arteta hopes the club can ‘cook him slowly.’

"I see that! I saw it around the club," added Arteta.

"They heard about him and know what he can become - and now we have to

cook him slowly. Today was a good start.

"He still has a lot of competition in front of him. He is really young. And he needs to go step by step. Today he was lucky, he got the opportunity and he took it really well."

