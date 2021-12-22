Everton transfer news: Toffees 'looking at' 6 ft 4 captain ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks Everton could be looking at Brentford captain Pontus Jansson ahead of the January transfer window.

Having won just one of their last 10 Premier League fixtures, the Toffees could definitely do with some new signings next month, and it looks like Jansson could be one of them.

What is the latest news involving Jansson?

Jansson's contract is up at the end of the season, and the 30-year-old now appears to be attracting interest from rival Premier League clubs.

According to The Guardian, as well as Everton, both Leicester City and Newcastle United are keen on striking a deal with Brentford when the transfer window opens in January.

Jansson has played a big part in Brentford's success this campaign, even helping his side to beat Rafael Benitez's men at the end of last month.

That day, he had the highest pass success rate (90%) in his team, while no Brentford player made more clearances (four) than the 6 ft 4 centre-half (via WhoScored).

What has O'Rourke said about Jansson to Everton?

As is being reported elsewhere, O'Rourke has suggested that Everton are looking at Jansson ahead of the winter window.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure they're maybe looking at him. Pontus Jansson, he's played well for Brentford this season."

Who could Jansson replace?

Michael Keane has been Everton's first-choice centre-half this season, with Ben Godfrey having been forced to play left-back of late due to Lucas Digne's exclusion from the squad and Yerry Mina struggling for fitness.

So, really, it looks like Jansson could come in and easily slot into the side rather than battle to replace an individual, although Mason Holgate may be hoping to cement that second centre-back spot after starting the last couple of games.

Brentford, though, will not want to lose their skipper, who has featured in all 16 of their Premier League games so far this term.

Currently, the former Sweden international is winning 2.8 aerial duels per match, the third-highest average in the Bees' squad, and making 1.4 interceptions, which is again the third-highest average when comparing him to his team-mates (via WhoScored).

Jansson is also making the most clearances (4.8), showing just how vital he has been at the back for Thomas Frank's side.

It is no wonder that Everton, Newcastle and Leicester are all supposedly chasing the former Leeds man. The first two of that trio, the latter particularly given their relegation battle, could really do with him, so do not be shocked if bids start flying in.

