Aston Villa latest news: 'Absolutely fantastic' £22.5m Villa star tipped for international call-up

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is only a matter of time before Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa wins his first England call-up, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

Konsa has been capped for the Three Lions' under-20 and under-21 sides but has yet to be handed an opportunity at senior level.

What's the latest news involving Konsa?

Konsa has become a key player at Villa, with him only missing one Premier League fixture so far this season.

He has remained integral even though the club underwent a change in management with the appointment of head coach Steven Gerrard last month.

The 24-year-old has played every minute since Gerrard walked through the door and, despite playing at the heart of Villa's defence, he has shown his aerial threat by bagging a brace of goals in the 2-1 win over Leicester City earlier this month.

Despite being a regular member of the Midlands club's backline and earning praise from England boss Gareth Southgate back in May, Konsa has continued to be overlooked at international level.

Konsa, who is valued at £22.5million by Transfermarkt, has already spoken of setting his sights on breaking into Southgate's plans before the end of the season.

Enter Giveaway

Should that not go to plan, former Villa boss Dean Smith has suggested Portugal have pushed for Konsa to switch allegiance.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Konsa?

Hatfield believes it is a matter of when rather than if Konsa will earn a maiden call-up to the England squad.

The journalist reckons Southgate and other key decision-makers within the Three Lions' set-up must be taking notice of the centre-half's performances for Villa.

Liverpool LOSE GROUND in thriller with Tottenham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

He feels Konsa's displays for Smith and Gerrard are deserving of international selection.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "There must be some glances from the England set-up.

"They must be looking at Ezri Konsa and wondering when they are going to give him a cap because he has been absolutely fantastic."

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Aston Villa footballer from the 2000s? Didier Agathe Michael Standing Neil Cutler Stuart Taylor

How has Konsa's form compared to Tyrone Mings?

While Konsa is still waiting for a chance on the international stage, central defensive partner Mings has won 16 caps over the course of the last two years.

Like Konsa, Mings has only failed to be involved in one Premier League fixture so far this season.

However, he hit the headlines when then-head coach Smith opted to drop the club captain for the defeat to West Ham United in October.

WhoScored statistics show Konsa has averaged more tackles than Mings so far this season, while he has also conceded less fouls.

News Now - Sport News