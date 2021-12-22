Elland Road latest news: 'Very serious' Leeds academy gem tipped for first-team football

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Bate has a bright future ahead of him and is edging towards a senior Leeds United debut, according to LeedsLive journalist Joe Donnohue.

The central midfielder was included on the Whites' bench for the second time when they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

What's the latest news involving Bate?

Bate made the move to Elland Road during the summer transfer window, with him going straight into Leeds' under-23 squad.

According to MailOnline, Marcelo Bielsa's side parted with £1.5million to steal the 19-year-old away from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The report suggests Leeds moved to the front of a queue of suitors which also included Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton after talks progressed quickly.

Bate's potential value was immediately protected by Leeds as he penned a three-year deal which will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

While the England under-20 international has yet to make his senior bow, head coach Bielsa has admitted to being impressed with Bate's hard-working and very serious nature, while he also hinted he has done sufficient work behind the scenes at Thorp Arch to be integrated into the first-team.

Enter Giveaway

Bate has made an instant impact for Leeds' under-23s, making 16 appearances and contributing a goal and an assist.

What has Joe Donnohue said about Bate?

Donnohue believes it is only a matter of time before Bate is given his first-team debut by Bielsa.

The journalist reckons more is still to come from the midfielder as well, with him continuing to develop and improve his game.

Arsenal and Martinelli BATTER Leeds! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

But Donnohue claims Bate has a bright future ahead of him at Elland Road.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He is still very much a development prospect but he's somebody who, in future, could certainly play in the first team."

How has Bate's prospects improved?

There are question marks over fellow central midfielder Kalvin Phillips' future, with Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly looking to battle it out and seal a £60million deal next summer.

1 of 10 When was Elland Road first built? 1877 1897 1907 1887

It was claimed in September that Leeds had opened negotiations over a new deal which would see Phillips rewarded with a major pay rise.

Reports a matter of weeks later suggested discussions had reached an advanced stage - with the Whites hoping to tie the England international down to a fresh long-term contract ahead of the January transfer window opening for business - but there has been no confirmation of an agreement being reached at Elland Road.

The uncertainty, along with Phillips being sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury, could boost Bate's chances of breaking into the team.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News