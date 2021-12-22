Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jordi Alba was at the centre of a rather bizarre red card incident in Barcelona's 1-1 draw away at Sevilla on Tuesday night.

In the 65th minute of the match, the left-back shoulder barged Jules Kounde by the touchline, which prompted a furious response from the Frenchman.

The versatile Sevilla defender picked up the ball and hurled it at Alba's head, who predictably went down clutching his face.

Replays showed that the Barcelona man was actually struck on the shoulder, however, the referee still had no option but to send Kounde for an early bath.

Video: Kounde sent off for throwing ball at Alba

Fortunately for Sevilla and their hugely-talented defender, the visitors were unable to make the most of their man advantage and find a winner.

Unsurprisingly, Alba has been targeted with criticism on social media for his part in the red card incident, mostly down to his theatrical reaction to being hit by the ball.

And one football fan on Twitter was also keen to remind the Barcelona full-back that he was previously guilty of doing something similar to Kounde, only he actually hit an opposing player in the face.

The incident occured back in 2013 during a Champions League semi-final match versus a formidable Bayern Munich team.

Barcelona were trailing 4-0 and a clearly frustrated Alba decided to hurl the ball right into Arjen Robben's kisser - and he somehow avoided a red card.

Video: Alba throws the ball at Robben's face

Surely Alba meant it, right?

Unlike the Spaniard on Tuesday, Robben didn't fall to the floor as if he'd been struck with a baseball bat, despite the fact the ball did actually hit him in the face.

Fair play, Arjen.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger really was Barcelona's tormentor-in-chief that year.

Robben scored in both semi-final legs, including a stunner at Camp Nou after cutting in from the right-hand side in trademark fashion.

Bayern won the tie 7-0 on aggregate and then went on to beat domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final, Robben netting a dramatic late winner at Wembley Stadium.

