Sevilla and Barcelona drew 1-1 in their La Liga clash at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Sevilla were positioned in second and 10 points better off than Barca going into the game.

It was the home side that took the lead in the 32nd minute through Papu Gomez, only for Ronald Araujo to level proceedings on the stroke of half-time.

Jules Kounde was shown a red card midway through the second half when he threw the ball at Jordi Alba's head, but Barca could not take advantage as the two sides drew 1-1.

There was a wholesome moment between Ivan Rakitic and Xavi Hernandez during the game.

The two players were teammates at Barca during the 2014/15 campaign.

Rakitic was running down the sideline when he was fouled by Abde Ezzalzouli.

He fell to the ground right in front of Xavi, who stepped on to the pitch to help his former teammate up back to his feet.

The two players shared a embrace and smile before the game restarted. Watch the moment below...

Rakitic is still highly thought of by Barcelona fans having spent six successful seasons at the club.

The Croatian midfielder showed his admiration for both Xavi and Andres Iniesta in an interview earlier this year.

"The hunger they had was incredible," he said, per the Daily Mail. "I was lucky enough to spend a year working with Xavi, many years with Andres Iniesta and I even built a relationship outside of football with them.

"I learned from those guys on the field, of course, but especially off the field, seeing them every day made me think 'There's a reason they are the best.'

"I joined a team that was really good, and they knew it. But if I could contribute, even just a little bit to them, my way of experiencing football, of playing it, I knew that I would achieve a lot. How would I do it? Have incredible dedication like they have."

