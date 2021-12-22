Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another busy night for WWE NXT 2.0.

Tony D'Angelo got the last laugh after his match with Pete Dunne, smashing The BruiserWeight's hand with a crowbar, AJ Styles put Grayson Waller in his place, Raquel Gonzalez brutalized Dakota Kai in a Street Fight and two championship matches were set for New Year's Evil in an intense episode of NXT 2.0!

Tommaso Ciampa gave Bron Breakker an NXT Championship opportunity at New Year’s Evil

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa called Bron Breakker into the ring to give him the championship opportunity he’s been seeking.

The Blackheart attempted to goad Breakker into a fight with a slap to the face, but as Breakker lifted Ciampa above his head to deliver his gorilla press powerslam, he kept his cool and put the Champion back down before showing the title back into his hands.

Raquel Gonzalez def. Dakota Kai in a Street Fight

Raquel Gonzalez closed the latest chapter in her bitter rivalry with Dakota Kai following a brutal Street Fight that left both Superstars battered and bruised.

Gonzalez didn’t even make it to the ring before the chaos started as Kai jumped Big Mami Cool backstage. The two battled throughout the backstage area of the NXT Arena until they finally spilled into the ring, using Chairs, trash cans and the steel steps to unleash their fury.

Gonzalez survived the devastation by powerbombing Kai onto the steel steps before rolling her into the ring and delivering a thunderous Chingona Bomb onto a trash can for the victory.

Cora Jade interrupted Raquel Gonzalez to set up a Triple Threat Match with Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil

Immediately after finishing her Street Fight with Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez set up a table in the ring and demanded her rematch with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Instead, out walked Cora Jade with a similar vendetta against Rose and Toxic Attraction. With Rose being in the holiday spirit, she gave both Superstars what they wanted: an opportunity at her NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil.

GYV vs. The Creed Brothers ended in a no-contest

The tag team division fell into chaos as an all-out brawl broke out at ringside during GYV’s collision with The Creed Brothers.

Julius and Brutus Creed pummeled GYV, but the quick thinking and sneaky tactics of Zack Gibson and James Drake turned the tides until Kushida and Ikemen Jiro appeared to set up their own personal Japanese Commentary Table at ringside.

As the two teams in the ring traded blows, Jacket Time was eventually joined by Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen on the entrance ramp.

As the action spilled outside the ring, GYV attempted to smash Brutus Creed through the Japanese announce table, but Jacket Time stepped in to stop them, leading to an all-out brawl between the four teams.

Dexter Lumis def. Trick Williams

Dexter Lumis waited a long time to get payback on Trick Williams for his injured hand, and he finally aired his demons by putting Williams to sleep.

Williams had Lumis on the ropes for a time thanks to the encouragement from Carmelo Hayes at ringside, but Williams was eventually left all alone as Roderick Strong snuck away from an on-looking Diamond Mine to attack Hayes.

The Tortured Artist battled back with a side slam and a leg drop, and as Williams went for a cheap shot with his shoe, Lumis countered and locked in Silence to put Williams to sleep.

As Lumis stood tall, Grayson Waller snuck up from behind to decimate him with a barrage of chair strikes while claiming to “take out the first family of NXT one-by-one.”

AJ Styles confronted Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller took to social media this past week with some choice words for AJ Styles, and The Phenomenal One came to NXT 2.0 to deliver his response in person.

Edris Enofé def. Von Wagner

Von Wagner looked to make good on his promise to leave a path of broken bodies on his warpath, but he took his eyes off the ball, and Edris Enofé pulled off a quick rollup victory.

Wagner dominated Enofé throughout the match as Robert Stone took notes ringside, but as Wagner went for a massive powerbomb, Enofé flipped the script and rolled him up for the win. Incensed, Wagner decimated Enofé before bumping through Stone on his way backstage.

Io Shirai def. Elektra Lopez

The drama between Elektra Lopez and Xyon Quinn continued as Quinn returned the favor by costing La Madrina her match against Io Shirai.

Lopez nearly kept Shirai grounded, but The Genius of the Sky could not be held down. With the two Superstars trading blows, Quinn made his presence known at ringside by dropping Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

After hopping onto the apron, Quinn lured Lopez over with mistletoe before Santos Escobar ran interference. The distraction was the opening Shirai needed, hitting Lopez with a palm strike before landing a devastating moonsault for the pin.

Pete Dunne def. Tony D’Angelo

Pete Dunne may have made Tony D’Angelo eat his own words, but D’Angelo had the last laugh after crushing The BruiserWeight’s hand with a crowbar.

D'Angelo took it right to Dunne with powerful suplexes, but "The Baddest Man in NXT" bounced back with a reversal and a kick to head before going to work on D’Angelo’s joints.

D'Angelo went to end the match with his modified swinging suplex, but Dunne caught his hand and snapped his fingers before delivering a Bitter End for the 1-2-3.

After the match, "The Made Man of NXT" took out his unfinished aggression on Dunne with his trusty crowbar before bringing it crashing down onto The BruiserWeight's hand.

Make sure you watch WWE NXT 2.0 live every single week in the UK over on BT Sport.

