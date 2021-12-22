Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record for Real Madrid is frankly obscene.

In his 438 appearances over the course of nine trophy-laden years at the Spanish capital club, the Portuguese icon found the back of the net an astonishing 450 times.

Ronaldo recorded 311 of them in La Liga action, which makes him the second-highest scorer in the division's history behind Lionel Messi.

The numbers above are beyond outrageous and it seems bizarre that part of the 36-year-old's goal record was actually questioned during his time at Real Madrid.

But it happened and Ronaldo's response to the journalist's attempt at a put down was pretty emphatic.

Prior to a Champions League knockout tie versus AS Roma in February 2016, the five-time Ballon d'Or was questioned about the fact he hadn't scored an away goal since November the previous year.

A clearly agitated Ronaldo decided to remind the journalist that since he'd moved to Spain from Manchester United for £80 million in 2009, no other player had scored more away goals than him.

He then stormed out of the press conference while Zinedine Zidane - who was Real Madrid manager at the time - had a bit of a giggle over his talisman's reply.

Video: Ronaldo shuts down journalist who questioned his away goal record

It's probably best to avoid taking swipes at a man who's broken records at a frightening rate for close two decades...

And as he always seems to do, Ronaldo did his talking out on the pitch when Real Madrid actually played Roma at the Stadio Olimpico shortly after the press conference.

The Portugal international opened the scoring in the match with an absolute stunner in the 57th minute, bringing an end to his away goal drought and helping secure a priceless 2-0 win for Los Blancos.

Video: Ronaldo's magnificent goal vs Roma

What a footballer.

Ronaldo went on to finish with 16 Champions League goals to his name that season as Real Madrid won club football's biggest competition for a historic 11th time.

Zidane's side beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final and it was Ronaldo (who else?) who scored the game-deciding penalty in the shootout.

