UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he is looking for a guaranteed $20million and a cut of the PPV sales to fight Jake Paul.

Paul announced earlier this week that the Miami-based fighter was offered a cut of PPV sales and $5million, gloating on his brother's podcast ‘that’s the most you’ve ever gotten paid,’ but Masvidal is holding out for more.

Masvidal immediately rebuffed the offer, with his agent Malki Kawa saying that the offer was too low, tweeting: "lol 5mill won’t start the convo."

He then revealed that the $5million offered wouldn’t impress his UFC bosses before demanding the $20million plus PPV sales.

If the fight goes ahead, this would be YouTuber Paul’s sixth boxing match in which he is currently undefeated after five victories, four of which came via knockout against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA player Nate Robertson and then the former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley respectively.

Masvidal, who is a former amateur wrestler, has only been involved in one professional boxing match all the way back in 2005 when he beat fellow American Joseph Benjamin on a points decision.

More recently he's been making his name for Dana White's promotion, but has suffered back-to-back defeats in his last two fights, losing twice to Kamaru Usman in Abu Dhabi and Florida respectively.

Despite his lack of traditional boxing pedigree, clearly the man with Cuban heritage is a talented mixed martial artist who will give Paul a run for his money (if you’ll pardon the pun) and the 37-year-old will want to get as big a pay out as he can as his career peters out.

It remains to be seen if White will allow the fight to go ahead, with the UFC boss’ feud with Paul being well known.

