Charles Oliveira admits he hasn't given up hope of fighting Conor McGregor next year - despite UFC president Dana White confirming the Brazilian's next fight will be against Justin Gaethje.

'Do Bronx' successfully defended his lightweight title for the first time after submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, meanwhile, is expected to be out for some time yet as he continues to recover from a serious leg injury.

But Oliveira is apparently willing to sit and wait patiently for a super-fight with the Notorious.

"May would be a wonderful date,” Oliveira told Sherdog.com.

“Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2.

"Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let's make it happen."

Oliveira, 32, would even be willing to move up not one but TWO weight classes to fight McGregor.

He continued: "I'm waiting for him in May."

"It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not.

"Just choose and I'll be ready.”

But for all this talk of fighting McGregor, Oliveira knows he would be a fool to look past the surging in-form Gaethje, who has won two of his last three fights, with his sole loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov sandwiched between wins over Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

He added: "Gaethje was knocked out by Poirier, who I just submitted.

"He was almost knocked out by Chandler, who I beat via TKO, but I'm a UFC employee. If they choose that I should fight Gaethje next, I’ll be ready too.

"To tell you the truth, I couldn't understand his posture. He said a lot of b------- about me, but when he faced me he said I deserve all the respect, that I was a real champion.

"A few minutes later told he the press that he would [break my face]. To tell you the truth, I really don’t care about all this drama.”

