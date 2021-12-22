Tottenham vs West Ham Live Stream: Team News, How to Watch, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two are having very decent seasons in their domestic leagues as they are battling at the top of the division.

Spurs and the Hammers will both be dreaming of Carabao Cup glory, and this is fair enough as they are both in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

With West Ham knocking out Manchester City, many are wondering if they can go all the way and it would be a great achievement if they could knock out arch rivals Spurs in the competition.

With a lot of hatred shared between the two sides, we should be in for a thrilling encounter and we for one cannot wait to watch the game.

Here is everything you need to know about Spurs vs West Ham:

Date & Time

Tottenham vs West Ham is taking place on Wednesday 22nd December 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The match will start at 7:45pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will start from 7pm, so you can watch the pre-game analysis before the match.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Carabao Cup match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

For Spurs, Antonio Conte will be pretty pleased as most of his squad is available to play in the match. Their only injuries are Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero.

Meanwhile, West Ham will not be able to play Vladimir Coufal as the right-back is suspended following his controversial red card vs Arsenal. They still are without Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson

Predicted Spurs XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Skipp, Winks, Dele, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Ashby, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Kral, Noble; Vlasic, Lanzini, Fornals; Yarmolenko

Head to Head

There have been a lot of entertaining and thrilling encounters during the 115 matches that the two sides have faced each other in all competitions.

West Ham have won 40, there have been 23 draws and Spurs have won 52 games.

Last Five Meetings

23rd November 2019: West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur- Premier League

23rd June 2020: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United- Premier League

18th October 2020: Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 West Ham United- Premier League

21st February 2021: West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur- Premier League

24th October 2021: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur- Premier League

Odds

Tottenham to win: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

West Ham to win: 11/1

Prediction

Conte set up Spurs well against Liverpool on the weekend to earn a well deserved draw, and winning a cup in his first season will be a great achievement.

With no love lost between the two sides and a big rivalry, this will be an entertaining encounter, one which we can see the Hammers winning on the day.

Prediction: Spurs 2-3 West Ham

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News