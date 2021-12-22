Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Stream: Team News, How to Watch, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool dropped points on the weekend against Spurs, whilst Leicester saw their game postponed due to COVID. No doubt the two sides will be raring to advance in this competition.

Liverpool and Leicester will both be dreaming of Carabao Cup glory, and it would be great for the Foxes as their domestic season is not going as well as it typically would.

With Leicester winning both the last Community Shield and FA Cup competition, it would be really impressive if they could win the League Cup as well.

With a lot of entertaining games between the two sides in the past, we should be in for a thrilling encounter and we for one cannot wait to watch the game.

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool vs Leicester:

Date & Time

Liverpool vs Leicester is taking place on Wednesday 22nd December 2021 at Anfield. The match will start at 7:45pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be gutted to hear that the game will not be televised on Sky Sports or BT Sport.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Carabao Cup match, you cannot do so if you are living in the United Kingdom.

Highlights of the match will be posted after the game on both Liverpool and Leicester’s YouTube Channels.

Team News

For Liverpool, they are still without Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Virgil Van Dijk due to Covid, whilst they have four injuries, including one to striker Divock Origi.

Meanwhile, Leicester could have five players still out due to illness/Covid related issues. Daniel Amartey returns, but Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are both injured.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Milner; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino

Predicted Leicester XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Bertrand; Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Iheanacho, Daka, Barnes.

Head to Head

The two sides have played each other 79 times in all competitions. Leicester have won 24, whilst there have been 17 draws and Liverpool have won 38 games.

Last Five Meetings

30th January 2019: Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City- Premier League

5th October 2019: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City- Premier League

26th December 2019: Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool- Premier League

22nd November 2020: Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City- Premier League

13th February 2021: Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool- Premier League

Odds

Liverpool to win: 17/20

Draw: 29/10

Leicester City to win: 14/5

Prediction

This will no doubt be a very entertaining encounter between the two sides when they face off against each other in the Carabao Cup and there should be a fair few goals. With home support, we see Liverpool being able to pick up the win.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Leicester

