Most managers dream of a match-winning striker - Emma Hayes has four within her ranks.

Alongside Pernille Harder and Beth England, who are both world-class in their own right, the Chelsea boss has Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby to unleash whenever she chooses.

Together, ‘Kerrby’ took 2021 by storm. Well, most of it.

January 2021

When we were all debating our New Year's resolutions, the duo were busy setting the tone for the next 12 months.

Kirby hit four in Chelsea’s 5-0 demolition of Reading, with partner-in-crime Kerr also grabbing two assists.

A week later, the England striker netted a vital winner against Manchester United, before consecutive 4-0 wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur - with Kerr netting in each - put Chelsea top.

Not a bad start - for January.

February 2021

February opened with a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham in the WSL League Cup, with Kirby scoring again.

In the WSL, Kerr broke the deadlock, but Chelsea slipped to a 2-1 defeat over Brighton that ended a 33-game unbeaten run.

Then, came the response.

Three days later, Kirby scored to round off a 3-0 win over Arsenal that sent the Blues three points clear at the top of the Women's Super League.

Hayes’ side would then beat Bristol City 5-0, with Kirby grabbing a brace and Kerr also on the scoresheet.

March 2021

March brought the Champions League round of 16, as the Blues, who saw Sophie Ingle sent off on twelve minutes, still won 2-0 against Atletico Madrid.

Kirby scored her side’s second of the night to settle any nerves, before a 1-1 draw in the second-leg a week later sent Chelsea through to the last eight.

In the WSL, Chelsea won three in a row without conceding any goals, as Sam Kerr scored two goals - all assisted by Kirby - against Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, a Kerr hat-trick and a Kirby brace saw Chelsea wrap up the League Cup with a 6-0 demolition of Bristol City.

Step one of the treble was complete.

A Champions League quarter-final against Wolfsburg followed quickly, which Chelsea breezed through.

Sam Kerr scored in the 2-1 win at home, before the result was settled with a 3-0 victory in the second leg, where both Kerr and Kirby found the net - again.

April 2021

April continued in a similar vein as Kerr hit a first-half hat-trick which - alongside Kirby’s second-half brace - saw Chelsea run riot in a 6-0 thumping of Birmingham City in the league.

Elsewhere, whilst Kerr’s opener was cancelled out, a vital point against second-placed Manchester City left the Blue’s title defence in their hands.

In the Champions League, Chelsea reached the final with a hard-fought win over Bayern Munich.

A 2-1 defeat in the first leg was put aside a week later, as Chelsea - led by a brace from Kirby - scored four to overcome their German counterparts 5-3 on aggregate.

May 2021

After a double from Kerr saw Chelsea beat Tottenham 3-0, their title defence was secured in their final match.

At Kingsmeadow, Kirby hit two and Kerr scored twice as Chelsea lifted the WSL with a 5-0 thrashing of Reading.

A treble would have to wait for now, however, as the Blues slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of an impressive Barcelona display in the UEFA Champions League final a week later.

Make no mistake, runners-up was still an incredible achievement for Hayes’ team.

June 2021

Defenders had a month to sleep easy, before…

July 2021

Kerr scored the winner in Australia's tournament opener, as a vital point against the USA in their final group match took the Matildas to the knockouts.

Here, Kerr’s brace - which included a 89 minute equaliser - saw Australia beat Team GB in the quarter-final.

Australia would eventually lose 1-0 in the semi-final to Sweden, and then 4-3 in the third place play-off, but Kerr still managed to score her 48th international goal, as she impressed throughout the tournament.

August 2021

Some rest again for the defenders…

September 2021

After defeat to Arsenal in the WSL opener, ‘Kerrby’ ran riot as the new season unfolded.

Kerr scored twice - and Kirby once - as the Blues beat Everton 4-0.

Manchester United were next dispatched 6-1, with Kirby opening the scoring and a brace from Kerr completing the demolition.

The duo also had time to put Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-finals. Both came off the bench and combined to score three goals in 11 minutes as Hayes’ team won 4-0 against Birmingham City.

October 2021

Kerr scored a sublime chip as Chelsea snatched a point against Wolfsburg, before the Blues secured an important 2-1 victory against Juventus in the Champions league.

In the WSL, Kerr scored and Kirby recorded a hat-trick of assists as they beat Brighton 3-1, before a 2-0 win over Leicester City was rounded off by another Kirby goal.

The Blues also rolled over a lack-lustre Manchester City to set up a FA Cup final against London rivals Arsenal.

The treble was nearly complete.

November 2021

After beating Aston Villa 1-0, Chelsea again humiliated Manchester City. Kerr and Kirby were both on the scoresheet in a 4-0 thrashing that closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to one point.

In Europe, Kirby hit two as Chelsea put seven past Servette, before Kerr scored a vital winner in the reverse fixture.

The month was completed in style as a manager-less Birmingham were taken apart by a ruthless ‘Kerrby’.

Kerr hit a delicious hat-trick, whilst the England forward scored a brace in the 5-0 win.

Nothing unusual then.

December 2021 -

A rearranged FA Cup final saw Chelsea embarrass Arsenal at Wembley, and complete a first domestic treble, having also won the WSL title and the League Cup last season.

In front of just under 41,000, Kirby broke the deadlock, before a Kerr brace sealed victory for the Blues.

The Australian striker’s second of the night - an audacious chip that bamboozled Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger - put Kerr, and her strike, into Wembley folklore.

But, Chelsea’s year would end in disappointment as a shock 4-0 defeat to Wolfsburg eliminated the 2021 runners-up from the Champions League.

Rather than focus on that, it’s best we finish our 2021 round-up of Kerrby remembering this image. A classic from their draw against Juventus just a week earlier…

Iconic.

