Inter Milan and AC Milan have unveiled plans for their new stadium - and it looks incredible.

In June 2019, the two clubs announced their intention to build a new stadium to replace the iconic San Siro.

A few months later, two potential designs for the new stadium, created by Populous and MANICA, were released.

And now it has been confirmed by the two Italian giants that they have selected Populous' design.

The company have previously had a hand in designs for Wembley Stadium, the Emirates Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Populous' new project is nicknamed 'The Cathedral' and is inspired by two of the most famous buildings in the city – the Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.

It is said the stadium will be carbon neutral and the 'stadium’s accessibility and user experience will also be outstanding'.

There will be over 110,000 square metres of green space, while the project will also generate new job opportunities and regenerate a key urban area in the city.

The stadium will be reduced from a capacity of 80,000 to around 65,000.

Pictures have emerged of the proposed stadium and it looks beautiful.

Cristopher Lee, Managing Director at Populous, said, per Inter's official website: “The Cathedral is set to become one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. It will be a modern home to legendary clubs FC Internazionale Milano and AC Milan and will become the heart of a new neighbourhood. It will celebrate the cultural heritage of Milan and it will be enjoyed by the Milanese population for many generations to come. A stadium of Milan and for Milan."

The stadium is scheduled to be completed in 2027. It could well turn out to be the very best stadium in the world.

