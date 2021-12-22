Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thomas Muller has set a new record for the most assists by a player operating in one of Europe's top five leagues over the course of a calendar year.

As we reported HERE, the Bayern Munich legend's total of 32 is now comfortably the most since the turn of the millenium and it's yet another incredible achievement by one of the greats of the modern era.

The closest Premier League player to Muller in terms of assists in 2021 is Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United playmaker with 18 to his name across all competitions at the time of writing.

It's a bit of an unfair comparison to make truth be told, so instead, we've decided to take a look at the leading assister from the English top-flight in each completed year of the 21st century, with all stats sourced from Transfermarkt.

Let's get started...

(Only players who spent the full calendar year in question at a Premier League club have been considered for selection.)

2000

David Beckham (Manchester United) | 20 assists in 48 games

2001

Robert Pires (Arsenal) | 16 assists in 55 games

2002

Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal) | 18 assists in 42 games

2003

Thierry Henry (Arsenal) | 28 assists in 51 games

2004

Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) | 22 assists in 47 games

2005

Frank Lampard (Chelsea) | 18 assists in 56 games

2006

Frank Lampard (Chelsea) | 17 assists in 53 games

2007

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) | 20 assists in 50 games

2008

Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal) | 17 assists in 44 games

2009

Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal) | 24 assists in 34 games

2010

Nani (Manchester United) | 22 assists in 41 games

2011

David Silva (Manchester City) | 20 assists in 52 games

2012

Juan Mata (Chelsea) | 26 assists in 58 games

2013

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) | 23 assists in 41 games

2014

Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) | 15 assists in 46 games

2015

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) | 23 assists in 48 games

2016

Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) | 19 assists in 44 games

2017

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) | 24 assists in 49 games

2018

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) | 20 assists in 45 games

2019

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) | 23 assists in 47 games

2020

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) | 21 assists in 41 games

De Bruyne, Lampard and Fabregas are the three players to feature twice on the list, while Henry's haul of 28 assists in 2003 at Arsenal is the most by a Premier League footballer in a 21st century calendar year.

No wonder many believe 'Titi' is the greatest striker English football has ever seen!

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Premier League quiz: Who is the highest-paid player at all 20 clubs in 2021/22?

1 of 20 Who is Arsenal's top earner on £250,000-a-week? Nicolas Pepe Granit Xhaka Thomas Partey Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

News Now - Sport News