Monster Hunter Rise PC: What is the Release Date?

The developers of Monster Hunter Rise are making the game available for PC players in the near future and we have all the details you need to know around the release date for this game.

The Monster Hunter franchise is hugely successful and with multiple games across the Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC, the franchise has a wide audience.

Monster Hunter Rise was originally released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, but due to its popularity, the developers have listened to demands and begun to make a PC version of the game.

It will pretty much be the same game, just with the graphics and features moulded so that it will continue to be a great experience for those on PC.

What is the PC Release Date for Monster Hunter Rise?

When news of a PC version of Monster Hunter Rise being released broke, the gaming community were thoroughly excited.

Players will be over the moon to hear that Monster Hunter Rise is set to be released in the very near future as it will go live on PC on Wednesday 12th January 2022.

The price has already been set for Monster Hunter Rise. Those who want to purchase it can do so for £49.99.

The benefits to buying the PC version over the Nintendo Switch version are the fact that the graphics will be a lot better thanks to 4K resolution and there will be higher frame rates.

Hopefully the game doesn’t have any silly bugs or issues when first released, as we are seeing games like Call of Duty Warzone and Battlefield 2042 frustrate the gaming community due to their sheer amount of bugs and crashes.

With only a couple of weeks until this game goes live, the developers clearly have the game ready to go and are just waiting for the right time to release it and checking that all is right with Monster Hunter Rise.

For those who are big fans of the game, there is also a deluxe edition you can buy and this edition with give you lots of new and exclusive features to enhance your experience when playing Monster Hunter Rise.

