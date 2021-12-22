Newcastle transfer news: What PIF are telling journalists about Dan Ashworth

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are trying to "keep their cards close to their chest" with Dan Ashworth, says Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

The Premier League club are looking for a new director of football following their recent takeover by PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, and Ashworth looks to be at the top of their list.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle's search for a director of football?

Sky Sports recently confirmed The Athletic's report on Newcastle's interest in Ashworth, who is currently technical director at Brighton.

According to the outlet, the Seagulls are keen for the 50-year-old to remain at the Amex but have not blocked talks between him and their Premier League rivals.

This comes after former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo reportedly turned down the job on offer, a claim Mehrdad Ghodoussi has since refuted.

Having a director of football in place in the run-up to the January transfer window would have been ideal, but Newcastle have at least been able to bring in Nicky Hammond as a transfer consultant on a short-term deal.

What has Downie said about Ashworth?

Downie has asked the club about their approach for Ashworth; however, they are trying to keep things under wraps.

On the Brighton technical director, the Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "They're trying to keep their cards close to their chest. I spoke to the consortium yesterday who said they were giving no comment on the Dan Ashworth story."

Has anyone else been linked with the director of football job at Newcastle?

As well as Emenalo and Ashworth, Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has also been mentioned.

According to Football Insights, the Spaniard's name has been discussed by Newcastle, although everything right now points towards Ashworth being the man who will be appointed.

As for transfers, names all across Europe have popped up, which is not surprising given the Tyneside club's new-found wealth.

Lyon's Moussa Dembele has recently been linked, with the MailOnline reporting that Newcastle are weighing up a move for the French striker.

The same report claims defenders Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman are also being tracked, so it could end up being a busy winter transfer window for Eddie Howe's side.

But that is what they need as they continue to battle the drop. Newcastle only picked up their first league win of the season earlier this month, showing the need for new additions to improve the team.

