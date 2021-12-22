Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Artur Beterbiev has said he would be open to fighting Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez... but only if he moves back up to light heavyweight.

Beterbiev, 36, is coming off the back of a ninth-round technical knockout win over Marcus Browne at the Bell Centre in Montreal on December 17.

The 36-year-old was left with a nasty cut in the middle of his forehead before he hit Browne with a brutal body shot in round nine - which crumpled the American in agony as he failed to make the count.

And now talk has turned to what could be next for the big-hitting Russian, who is boxing's only champion with a 100 per cent KO ratio, including wins over Callum Johnson and Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has big plans for Beterbiev, whom he hopes to pit against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, which he described as 'one of the biggest fights in boxing' - and it seems as though he would be only too happy to oblige.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“Listen, of course I am open to fighting Canelo if he wants to return to the light heavyweight division,” Beterbiev told BoxingScene.com.

“I always want to fight the best, and he is a great fighter.”

Referee Michael Griffin ruled Beterbiev's gruesome gash was caused by an accidental headbutt, but Beterbiev strongly disagrees with the decision as he accused Browne of being a 'dirty' boxer.

He added: “I am convinced that it was intentional. 1000%.

“I don’t like it when boxers do things like that.

“I found that unsportsmanlike and dirty. Certain southpaws are good boxers and have beautiful skills, but not [Browne].”

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

Beterbiev also revealed the cut not only affected his vision but also his way of thinking during the fight.

He continued: “During rounds five and six, I felt that Browne was beginning to slow down, but I wasn’t sure.

“I thought that that could be a tactic.

"On the other hand, I was mainly preoccupied with my cut and the fact that the fight could be stopped.”

READ MORE: Canelo Alvarez would knock out Artur Beterbiev just like Sergey Kovalev, Tony Bellew says

MORE: Canelo Alvarez blasts rivals David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo insisting 'I don't avoid anybody'

News Now - Sport News