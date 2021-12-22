Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The financial strength of English football has been underlined in a recent report detailing the most valuable players in the world game.

According to estimates prepared by KPMG, no less than eight of the priciest 10 players on the planet currently compete in the Premier League.

A player's age is naturally a key factor in determining their market value - as this latest set of figures shows. The likes of 29-year-old Neymar (4th to 15th) and 30-year-old Kevin De Bruyne (8th to 12th) have both slipped out of the top 10 in the past 12 months.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, himself 29, has also fallen considerably (7th to 30th). However, the spectacular form of his Anfield colleague Mo Salah sees the Egyptian winger rank 5th, with an estimated value of £96.9 million.

Salah sits one spot above teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the 23-year-old right-back said to be worth £96m.

It is the Reds' fierce rivals Manchester United, though, that boast the greatest number of players in the top 10.

The trio of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have a combined value of £283m per KPMG's calculations.

For all that the English top-flight dominates the list in terms of volume, it is only Manchester City's Phil Foden who cracks the top three from the Premier League.

The 21-year-old midfielder has seen his value more than double under the algorithm employed by KPMG over the last 12 months - jumping 100 positions to third overall.

At the business end of the study, prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has taken the top spot, previously held by second-placed Kylian Mbappe.

With the Paris Saint-Germain star's contract with the Ligue 1 giants due to expire in the summer, Mbappe's transfer value has understandably fallen. After a £61m drop year-on-year, the 23-year-old Frenchman's price tag is now estimated at £108.8m.

With an insane ratio of more than a goal-per-game in his Dortmund career, 21-year-old Haaland claims the crown of the world's most valuable player right now.

You can check out the top 10 in full below.

The top 10 most valuable players in the world (per KPMG)

10. Jadon Sancho - Manchester United (£93.5m)

9. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur (£93.5m)

8. Marcus Rashford - Manchester United (£94.3m)

7. Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United (£95.2m)

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool (£96m)

5. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (£96.9m)

4. Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea (£98.6m)

3. Phil Foden - Manchester City (£99.4m)

2. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain (£108.8m)

1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund (£120.7m)

Given his considerable market value (and immense talent), it's little wonder that clubs around Europe are hopeful of securing Haaland's services for a 'bargain' £64m when a release clause reportedly becomes active in his Dortmund contract on September 1, 2022.

