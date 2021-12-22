Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The end of 2021 is fast approaching and it’s been a stellar year for the UFC.

There were nine title changes from 17 title fights and debuts for the ages.

The year also featured plenty of insane knockouts, which are always a crowd pleaser among fight fans. So, since the year is just under two weeks from finishing, the UFC itself has released an official ranking of the greatest knockouts of the year.

Take a look at the list while we eagerly await what’s in store for 2022.

10) Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2

This was the second instalment between Poirier and McGregor, which came six years after the Irishman stopped the American within the first round. This fight was different, however, since Diamond was able to endure an early onslaught and back Notorious against the cage before dropping him amongst a barrage of right and lefts.

9) Derrick Lewis vs Curtis Blaydes

“It was the only punch I was waiting for the whole fight,” stated Derrick Lewis. He appeared to be on the back foot for the majority of the bout, but caught Blaydes flush with an astonishing uppercut to knock him out.

8) Chris Barnett vs Gian Villante

Chris Barnett hit an absolutely insane spinning wheel kick on Gian Villante for a knockout victory in the second round. A stunning finish which has plenty of replay value among fight fans for sure.

7) Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola

Terrance McKinney recorded the fourth-fastest knockout in UFC history at just seven seconds. What’s even more impressive is that this came on his debut, landing a quick one-two blow against Matt Frevola, knocking him to the floor.

6) Francis Ngannou vs Stipe Miocic 2

The current UFC world heavyweight champion, and when he achieved that feat, he also achieved the sixth-best knockout of 2021, according to the official rankings. A left hand from Ngannou dropped Miocic, which allowed the Cameroonian to follow up and claim the title.

5) Ignacio Bahamondes vs Roosevelt Roberts

Another spinning wheel kick features on this list. With just seven seconds left in the third round, Ignacio Bahamondes caught Roberts with an incredible strike to finish the fight in an instant.

4) Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili 1

After just 78 seconds, Namajunas fired a vicious left kick flush to the head of Weili. This left the Chinese fighter on the mat and the fight would be over with a few more hammerfists.

3) Corey Sandhagen vs Frankie Edgar

Who doesn’t love a good flying knee? The shot was as surprising to fans as it was to Frankie Edgar, who fell with a thud to end the fight. Sandhagen showcased cool swagger after the knee as he immediately began to walk away with extreme confidence knowing he didn’t need to do any more.

2) Jiri Prochazka vs Dominick Reyes

This was an absolute slugfest which finished with a brutal spinning back elbow from Prochazka. A shot worthy of winning any fight, especially one as intense as this, which gladly takes second spot on the list of best knockouts this year.

1) Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2

Usman had his second outing against Masvidal which finished in superb fashion. He stopped his opponent with a crushing right hand after 1:02 in the second round, which sent Gamebred tumbling to the canvas. A worthy winner to top the UFC’s rankings and be titled best knockout of 2021.

