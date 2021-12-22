Sea of Thieves: How to Get Ancient Coins (Guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sea of Thieves uses ancient coins as an in-game currency and we have revealed all the ways in which you can get these ancient coins in the game.

Many enjoy the game a lot and this is emphasised by the fact that it has maintained huge popularity ever since it was released three years ago in 2018.

With constant new content coming to the game and an in-game store, ancient coins are crucial in Sea of Thieves and by using them you get the most out of the game.

The pirate game has an open world and many islands and seas to discover, so make sure you know how to get ancient coins if you are an avid player of the game.

How to get ancient coins in Sea of Thieves

With ancient coins being the in-game currency, players use it to buy lots of cosmetics and other things for their gaming experience.

This is why it is so crucial to know all the ways in which you can get them in Sea of Thieves.

With multiple ways to acquire them, players will be happy to know that some cost you money whilst others are free.

Like many games, the in-game currency can be bought using real money.

Here are the five ways in which you can acquire ancient coins in Sea of Thieves:

They can be purchased from the Microsoft Store.

They can be purchased from the Steam store.

The prices in which they can be purchased for can be seen in the image down below

They can also be purchased in-game. Visit the Pirate Emporium either through the Main Menu or the Outpost shop.

One of the more enjoyable ways is by defeating rare Ancient Skeletons which can be found on islands.

They are also available to obtain via Season Passes, as they tend to be a reward at specific Levels.

Be sure to make sure you are doing all you can in game to acquire these ancient coins so that you don’t have to spend too much of your own money.

