Incredibly, over a year has passed since Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he would be retiring from UFC.

The shock announcement came after The Eagle extended his MMA record to 29-0 with a dominant second round victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

In the aftermath of the fight, Khabib memorably paid tribute to his late father before leaving his gloves at the centre of the Octagon and walking away from the sport for good.

In an emotional post-fight interview, Khabib said: "There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father.

"When UFC called me about Justin (Gaethje), I spoke with my mother for three days. She doesn't know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it.”

The announcement sent shockwaves around the MMA world, as Khabib subsequently resisted calls for one last fight to make his retirement official on 19 March this year.

In addition to his immaculate record, the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion of all time left an enviable legacy, prompting fans and critics alike to spend the past year looking back on some of his most monumental wins.

Perhaps the most memorable, and most infamous, came against Conor McGregor in 2018. When the two met in Las Vegas that year, they smashed the MMA pay-per-view record with an estimated 2.4 million people purchasing the fight at the T-Mobile Arena.

The fight saw Khabib make his first title defence against the former champion after he won the lightweight crown against Al Iaquinta in New York earlier in the year.

Following a feisty build-up, the fourth round of the fight saw McGregor come under increasing pressure from Khabib's relentless attacks.

As the round moved into its fourth minute, the Irishman found himself locked in a neck crank submission hold. He then allegedly screamed 'Let me go, please', or so Khabib later claimed.

Given McGregor's tough-talking reputation, the reported nature of his defeat was eye-opening.

As was what happened next, as Khabib's subsequently leapt from the Octagon to attack McGregor's former teammate Dillon Danis, sending UFC officials and security scrambling.

Both the nature of the win and what happened in the aftermath sent a very clear message about Khabib's dominance in the lightweight division.

There was talk of a rematch for some time after the fight, but sadly it never materialised.

