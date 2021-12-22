Mass Effect 4: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mass Effect 4 looks set to take off from the massively successful original trilogy of games, but when is it set to be released?

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release date of the latest iteration ever since the teaser trailer that showed Liara T’Soni finding an N7 logo in snowy wreckage.

It’s fair to say that this is one of Bioware’s most anticipated releases ever, and it’s looking like players will be getting a next-gen treat when Mass Effect 4 is finally released.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date for Mass Effect 4.

Mass Effect 4 Release Date

Currently, there is not a definitive release date for Mass Effect 4. According to WindowsCentral, the game will be released in 2024, but this is not a confirmed date.

Bioware is hiring staff to work on the new game who have expertise in Unreal Engine 4, and by the looks of it, Mass Effect 4 will be utilizing the Unreal 5 engine.

BioWare producer Brenon Holmes posted a tweet in December 2021 confirming that the developers were looking for new staff.

He wrote: “BioWare is hiring talented programmers with UE4/5 experience! Come, join our team and work with us on the next Mass Effect game!”

The last Mass Effect game, Mass Effect Andromeda, was developed on EA’s Frostbite engine. That game was critically panned and did not prove a hit with fans who were hoping for a truly great follow up to the original trilogy of games on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3.

Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3 were all developed on Unreal Engine 3, so this looks like it might be a return to form for Bioware and the highly anticipated new game.

The game is reportedly being developed alongside Dragon Age 4, with Mass Effect 4 being far earlier in development.

Hopefully, Bioware staff being more familiar with the Unreal Engine than they were with EA’s Frostbite means that we will be getting a great title when the game is finally released in a few years.

We will update this page as and when Bioware officially confirms the release date for Mass Effect 4!

