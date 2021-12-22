Sea of Thieves Season 6: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community are getting hyped for Sea of Thieves Season 6 and we have all the details around when this new season will be getting released.

The first-person action-adventure game developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios allows players to explore a huge open world via pirate ships and other similar modes of transport.

They can go on huge quests, find treasure and even go to battle with each other in the sea.

Due to this game being quite unique to the other games out there, it has maintained popularity for many years now.

Read More: Sea of Thieves Season 6: Release Date, Trailer, Release Notes, New Events and All You Need To Know

Bringing in seasons has made the game even better as the gaming community are treated to free content every few months.

Sea of Thieves Season 6 Release Date

Many fans will be wanting to know when the Sea of Thieves Season 6 update will be going live. We have to wait for this information for the time being as there is not an official release date confirmed; however, seasons normally come out every 14 weeks as that is the expiry time of the current battle pass.

With season 5 out on December 2nd 2021, we expect season 6 to come out on Thursday 10th March 2022.

Obviously there is still some time to wait until this season is released, but what the developers of Sea of Thieves do well is the fact that they release a lot of good promotions around new seasons to get players hyped.

It worked perfectly for season 5 with little teasers, trailers and more, and we cannot wait to see how they promote season 6 in the near future.

It is most likely that we will see such promotion around January-February 2022. With new features and content like the Cannon Rowboat being released in season 5, many are wondering how this can be topped, but no doubt the creators have a few great ideas up their sleeves.

The game is an abundance of fun to play with your friends and if they keep on producing more great content there is no doubt that it will be a success for many years.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News