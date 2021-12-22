Overwatch Retail Patch Notes January 2022: General Updates, Bug Fixes and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Overwatch gets consistent patch updates for the Retail version of the game nearly every month, and 2022 looks to be no different.

The huge eSport title still has a massive player base despite being released over half a decade ago.

The consistent updates and changes to the game are part of the reason that the game still has an active community and is still a thriving eSport.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch Retail Patch Notes for January 2022:

Patch Notes (January 2022)

The official Patch Notes for the Retail version of the game have not yet been released for January 2022, but we will update this page as and when Blizzard confirms that they’re being released to the game.

Latest Update (December 2021)

Here are the full patch notes from the December 2021 Retail Patch as part of the Winter Wonderland event:

SEASONAL EVENT: WINTER WONDERLAND 2021

Winter Wonderland returns with some festive favourites! Unwrap new cosmetics, earn weekly rewards, and frolic in the snow with our winter brawls!

'Tis the season with Winter Loot Boxes. Unlock new seasonal items--including legendary skins like Snowman Wrecking Ball, Ice Wraith Genji, and Sleighing D.Va--along with other merry items.

Learn more about Winter Wonderland on playoverwatch.com.

COMPETITIVE: NO LIMITS - SEASON 2

Season 2 of Competitive No Limits has begun!

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that caused some players to get stuck in Hero Select after a point has been captured

Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose sound in the client when switching audio devices

Fixed a bug that inhibited some players from re-entering voice chat

Maps

Addressed a geometry exploit on Numbani. The map is now re-enabled for play in Competitive and Quickplay.

Addressed a geometry exploit on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. The map is now re-enabled for play in Competitive and Quickplay.

NEW FEATURES

Voice Chat Change - Volume Boost

This feature is being temporarily disabled and delayed to a future patch.

Our voice chat now runs through our audio system, resulting in higher volume

This comes along with new default values: “Voice Chat Volume” Voice Chat Mic Volume” both set to 80

You may need to adjust to your liking under “Sound Options”

We are also investigating an issue causing voice chat to not work for some players

