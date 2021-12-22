Anthony Joshua doesn't have 'the attributes to do what is necessary' against Oleksandr Usyk

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua hasn't got 'the attributes to do what is necessary' against Oleksandr Usyk.

That's the view of former sparring partner Dave Allen who helped his fellow Brit prepare for bouts with Erislandy Savón and Zhang Zhilei at the London 2012 Olympics almost over a decade ago.

Joshua, 32, had his trio of heavyweight belts ripped from his grasp by Usyk, 34, in their September showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Watford warrior will be out for revenge against his Ukrainian conqueror early next year.

But Allen is expecting more of the same as he feels Usyk is simply a class above.

“I expect Anthony Joshua to make it a completely different match-up this time," Allen told talkSPORT.

“I think he will try and rush Usyk, he will try and impose his physical strength and size.

“But that is not the way to beat Oleksandr, Oleksandr’s too clever.

“His power was causing problems for Anthony in the first fight and I believe if Anthony is to march onto one, he will get took out pretty devastatingly.

“I think I know how to beat Oleksandr Usyk, but is there a man alive that can do what is necessary to beat him? I’m not sure.

“I don’t think Anthony Joshua has the attributes to do what is necessary.

“I think this time Anthony will take more risks, I think he will come in with a game plan that is aggressive.

“I think he will try and take control of the centre of the ring, push him back and use his power.

“But I think that may leave him open for Usyk’s speed and superior boxing ability.”

But Doncaster destroyer Allen believes Gypsy King Tyson Fury, 33, is the man for the job.

He added: “I believe the only man that is capable of beating Oleksandr Usyk is Tyson Fury.

“And the only man capable of beating Tyson Fury is Oleksandr Usyk.

“So, for me, it’d be the best heavyweight fight probably since Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier.

“I think it’s that big, I think the fight would be that big.

“Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury for all the belts would be one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing.”

Joshua, meanwhile, has sworn revenge, saying: "I'm done with f------ losing, I'm done with trying to learn the sweet science.

"The referee might get thrown on the floor in the next fight because this is war.

"It's just straight war, I'm annoyed.

"I'm boiling up even speaking about it - it's that passion to win."

