Charlie Patino scored on his Arsenal debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Patino, just 18 years old, was introduced with 10 minutes remaining.

He got himself on the scoresheet as he converted Nicholas Pepe's cross to make it 5-1 in stoppage-time.

Arsenal fans have very high hopes for Patino.

The youngster has been highly thought of ever since making the move to the club from Luton at the age of 11.

It's hoped that he will break into the first-team and be a part of the club for many years to come.

As in real life, Patino is very highly rated on Football Manager.

For one player of the series, Patino became one of the very best players in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain came knocking and the Englishman tried to force through a move from Arsenal to the French giants.

The Football Manager player was not happy and messaged Patino on Instagram to tell him about the situation.

The Football Manager player wrote, as per a post on Reddit: "Hey man, so basically, I developed you on FM and you became a class player who began to carry my Arsenal side. The problem though is that PSG bid for you and you're upset I rejected them. Any advice to get virtual Charlie Patino back on board?"

The Arsenal youngster took the time to reply and his response was brilliant.

"Tell virtual Charlie Patino to grow up and remind him Arsenal is a classier club... he'll soon get over it!! Hope I win you trophies on FM", he replied.

The Football Manager player said he gave the Arsenal wonderkid a 'massive pay-rise' after this.

Patino has only made one appearance for the first-team but it's clear he has a bright future ahead of him.

Arteta has been vowed to be careful with his development.

Speaking after the Sunderland win he said, per Arsenal's official website: “A beautiful moment. He is a kid that is coming through our system, a lovely kid. He is training with us almost every week. It was a dream. As a debut to come here, to score in front of our fans, a really special moment.

“I think that is very positive [that the fans were singing his name]. They heard about him and know what he can become and now we have to cook him slowly. Today was a good start, I think.

“[Too much hype around him] is what we have to avoid. He still has a lot of competition in front of him. He is really young. And he needs to go step by step. Today he was lucky, he got the opportunity and he took it really well.”

