FFXIV Endwalker Patch 6.05: Release Date, Maintenance Times, Patch Notes and Everything You Need to Know

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is in full swing but Square Enix is already bringing out Patches for the latest iteration of the MMORPG, with the next patch set to be 6.05.

6.05 for Endwalker will be the end of the current storyline that has been prevalent throughout the game since the very start.

Square Enix are likely to end such a huge part of the game with a bang, and we’ve got all of the information that you need ahead of the release of FFXIV Endwalker 6.05.

Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Patch 6.05:

Release Date

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 is scheduled to be released by Square Enix on Tuesday January 4th 2022.

The exact timing of the patch has not been confirmed by the company, but it usually happens overnight.

Maintenance Times

We’re expecting that the maintenance times will begin at 6pm Pacific Time on January 4th, which is the same time that the 6.01 Patch started back on Monday 20th December 2021.

We will update this page as and when Square Enix officially confirms the maintenance times for the release of Patch 6.05.

Patch Notes

We’ll update this page with the official Patch Notes from Square Enix as and when they confirm exactly what will be changed for the final update!

There will be two major changes to the game as part of Patch 6.05, with the first being the addition of the Savage difficulty for the Pandaemonium: Asphodelos raid.

The normal version of the raid was introduced as part of the 6.01 Patch on Monday 20th December 2021, but the Savage mode will be a huge spike in difficulty for players.

Alongside the addition of the Savage difficulty for the raid is the introduction of a new Allagan Tomesone, which players will be able to exchange for new end-game gear in Endwalker.

The second major addition to the game is the brand new treasure dungeon, named Excitatron 6000.

Previous treasure dungeons in the game, like the Aquapolis, could be accessed by players who find Treasure Maps and then follow the clues to find the loot themselves.

