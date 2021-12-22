Genshin Impact: Where to Find Dandelion Seeds

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact, which is an action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo, is a massively popular game and we have all the information you need to know around finding the Dandelion Seeds in the game.

Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, play this game on a daily basis and with constant updates and fresh content, there is always new stuff to do.

A lot of the items in the game are needed for various reasons, like currency, or to be able to craft potions, oil or stones with, and that is why many want to know where to find these Dandelion Seeds.

With the game available on Microsoft Windows, Playstation, as well as iOS and Android devices the fan base is huge and looks like it will not stop growing.

How to Obtain Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact

For those who do not know, Dandelion Seeds are a local speciality in the game, but are not the easiest to obtain.

There are various ways in which players can get these seeds in the game, and we have all this information right here for you to see.

They are typically found in the wild over Mondstadt. They can be harvested after using an Anemo ability.

They are found throughout Mondstadt and not just in one location.

For the common spawns, you should look near the front gate of the City of Mondstadt and near Stone Gate, Mondstadt's border with Liyue.

There is also a site that constantly tracks the location of these seeds for those who are uncertain. The Teyvat Interactive Map can show specific locations.

There is also one shop that sells these seeds for those who do not mind spending in game currency.

The shop is run by Non Playable Character (NPC) Karpilla. They cost 60,000 Mora and the store typically refreshes every three days.

These Dandelion Seeds can be used to craft three things and they are:

Gushing Essential Oil

Windbarrier Potion

Anemoculus Resonance Stone

Be sure to make sure you get a lot of Dandelion Seeds when you can as they are very crucial in Genshin Impact and will help you get the most out of the game.

