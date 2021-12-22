Metroid Prime 4: What is the Release Date on Nintendo Switch?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Metroid Prime 4 is one of the most anticipated games from Nintendo ever, but when will it be released on Nintendo Switch?

Metroid fever took hold of the Switch community this year when Metroid Dread was released, giving fans the chance to play as Samus in a platforming perspective after many years.

Fans of Metroid Prime however want to see the franchise move back into the FPS genre that made the original games on GameCube so massively popular, and they may well be getting their wish soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Metroid Prime 4 on the Nintendo Switch.

Metroid Prime 4 Release Date

We do not currently have a definitive date of release for Metroid Prime 4, as Nintendo has not officially confirmed that the game is in development.

A leak from @Newmarkomaro indicates that there are several new Metroid-based titles being produced, with Metroid Prime 4 one of the titles looking set for a 2023 release.

They said: “Nintendo is very happy with the sales for Metroid Dread with +2M sales after two months, they [are] planning to release some Free DLC like a new difficulty mode at some point next year.

“Metroid Prime remasters announcement coming very soon since they want to keep the momentum for the franchise and the project is complete.

“Metroid Prime 4 [will be released] in 2023. Also, it would be a smart move to release an HD version of Samus Returns with some improvements in 2023.”

Thus far this leak has not been verified by any other prominent names, so it is worth taking with a grain of salt.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more information regarding Metroid Prime 4 from Nintendo directly, as fans are desperate to hear about the new game.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo makes the official announcement regarding the release date for Metroid Prime 4!

