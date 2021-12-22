Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hakan Calhanoglu has proven to be an inspired summer signing by Inter Milan.

The Turkish playmaker made the controversial switch to Simone Inzaghi's side from city rival's AC and he's been at the very top of his game in recent times.

Calhanoglu was named the Serie A Player of the Month for November and currently has 14 goal contributions (6G, 8A) to his name in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

The only thing he's yet to deliver in an Inter jersey is one of his trademark free-kicks.

When he was lighting up the Bundesliga at both Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, Calhanoglu would have goalkeepers shaking in their boots when he stepped up from a set-piece situation.

The Turkey international scored 11 free-kicks in the German top-flight from just 106 attempts, a conversion rate of 10.3%.

And of those 11 sublime goals in Bundesliga action will always be in the conversation to be labelled the greatest free-kick in history.

In a match against Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund in the 2013/14 season, Calhanoglu lined up a dead-ball attempt from 41 metres out with his Hamburg team 2-0 up thanks to goals from Petr Jiráček and Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Given that it was stoppage-time, they had no chance of even earning a point and the ball was right by the halfway line, the men in black and yellow didn't even bother setting up a wall.

To be honest, they probably didn't think that Calhanoglu would dare shoot from such an enormous distance out, but he strolled up to the ball from the centre circle and unleashed an 'absolute missile' from his right foot.

The movement on the ridiculously powerful shot almost looked as if it defied the laws of physics and Roman Weidenfeller in the Dortmund goal had no chance of stopping it nearly bursting the net.

Check out the memorable moment in its entirety here...

Video: Calhanoglu's once-in-a-lifetime free-kick vs Dortmund

There aren't enough superlatives in the English language to even adequately describe that free-kick, let alone do it full justice.

Klopp couldn't believe what he'd just seen from the touchline and we still struggle to fully comprehend the magic Calhanoglu produced at Volksparkstadion that day.

The 2013/14 season was the Turkish set-piece specialist's most prolific in the top-flight to date, the 27-year-old scoring 11 Bundesliga goals in 33 appearances.

He's well on his way to surpassing that number in 2021/22 with Inter, though.

