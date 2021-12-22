Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane and Micah Richards are the duo that all football fans need at Christmas time.

The two Sky Sports pundits have formed an unlikely camaraderie on screen. So much so that SkyBet have created a mini-series called 'Driving Home for Christmas' featuring the pair.

In the second episode, Tottenham Hotspur was a topic of conversation.

Now, if you’ve ever seen Keane cover a Spurs match, you’ll know he’s not exactly the biggest fan of the north London club.

And when Richards brought up the subject of Spurs, Keane couldn’t wait to pile in.

He referred back to Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary that focused on their 2019-20 season.

And the Irishman pulled no punches - calling out Harry Kane for his uninspiring pre-match team talks.

Kane was mocked by football fans for his pre-match huddles on the documentary. If you haven’t seen it, check out a compilation of some of his speeches below:

"Spurs must be a hard job," Keane told Richards. "Imagine the culture at Spurs.

"Even the players in the dressing room, the medical room - everyone was on their phones. They showed a couple of players falling out, maybe it was Alli and Dier, but they were arguing like children.

"They were going 'oh you need to do your job'. There was no aggression! They were like actors with no emotion behind it.

"Harry Kane was doing a talk before the games," Keane added. "Oh my God Harry, you need to liven up man.

"First of all, if you're going to have a speech before every game, players are going to get bored of it. Why (do) you think you need speeches before matches?

"And you know when people were having huddles before the match and there's like 600 people in it? It loses what it's about.

"The bus driver was in it, the chef (as well). I'd be like 'You, get out of this circle of whatever we're doing'".

Brutal.

Check out the entire second episode of 'Driving Home for Christmas' below:

