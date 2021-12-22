Tottenham latest news: 6 foot 4 Paratici signing 'hasn't pulled up any trees whatsoever'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has laid into goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, insisting that he has struggled since his move to Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta in the summer.

Gollini is currently on loan at Spurs but the club have the option to make the deal permanent for a fee of £12.9m should they so wish.

What's the latest with Gollini?

The Italian arrived in the summer but he has struggled to make any sort of impression, first under Nuno Espirito Santo and then under Antonio Conte.

Naturally, Gollini has been restricted to being a back-up to Hugo Lloris, who remains the club's captain and their undisputed first-choice in the position.

He has been limited to appearances in cup competitions, as a result, playing six times in total in the UEFA Europa Conference League, including the qualifiers, and appearing twice in the EFL Cup.

In those eight games, he has conceded nine goals, and has been in goal for two chastening defeats for Spurs in Europe, against Vitesse and NS Mura.

The second game saw the club go down 2-1, which ultimately proved decisive as the suspension of the game against Rennes has now seen Spurs eliminated from the competition, as the French club were handed a 3-0 walkover victory.

Gollini, who stands at six foot four tall, has not yet played in the Premier League and is unlikely to unless there is an injury sustained by Lloris.

But Bridge has not been impressed by his performances when he has played for the club between the sticks.

What did he say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I don’t think Gollini has pulled up any trees whatsoever. The Mura game, he was looking at both goals as they went in. He was unlucky with the second one as it came off Sanchez but he hasn’t really done anything.”

Why was he signed?

This remains a pertinent question and it's one we don't have an answer to.

Fabio Paratici spearheaded the club's recruitment drive in the summer and was the man who brought Gollini into the club, while allowing Paulo Gazzaniga to leave and join Fulham.

It feels as though that change has been a downgrade for Spurs, as opposed to an upgrade.

Indeed, the Argentine made 37 appearances for Spurs, including deputising for Lloris after he broke his elbow, and only conceded 43 goals in that time, keeping 10 clean sheets.

He also began the season as first-choice at Fulham, although he has since dropped to the bench, and one has to think that he would have offered more reliability in goal than Gollini is.

It remains confusing that the club opted to do the deals that they did in the summer.

