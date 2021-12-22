Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Scaramouche Elemental Skill and Kit Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Scaramouche is set to make a return to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.5 Update and now his Kit and Elemental Skills appear to have been leaked.

We’ve already seen several massive leaks ahead of the 2.5 Update, which is expected to be released in mid-February 2022, and Scaramouche making a return was one of those major revelations.

Fans are now getting even more excited with the return of Scaramouche following these leaks regarding his Kit and Elemental Skill.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaks surrounding Scaramouche and his Kit and Elemental Skill.

Scaramouche Elemental Skill and Kit

The leak comes from an unverified source, but thus far none of the more prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community have debunked the claims.

According to the leaks, Scaramouche will have an Elemental Skill that will allow him to fire a beam of energy that is similar to a laser blast. It’s likely that this will be an Electro skill, and it could be a pretty hefty damage dealer in the game.

The leaks also note that this will be a straight line of AOE damage, which is similar to Klee’s E, but quicker. This might lead to a number of players choosing to use him in Spiral Abyss.

Scaramouche’s Elemental Burst will apparently use a stance change system, which is similar to Childe and Raiden Shogun.

This type of Elemental Burst usually allows characters to deal a lot of damage in a short time period, meaning that Scaramouche could end up being a powerful DPS character for players in the game.

Not much has been revealed regarding the model that the developers will be using for the playable return of Scaramouche, but fans are expecting it to be along the lines of the original version of the character in-game.

We’re expecting that a ton of leaks will be released ahead of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update being released onto servers in February 2022, and we’ll update here as and when they get revealed to the player base!

