Casemiro is a fan-favourite at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian signed for Los Blancos in 2013.

He's been an integral part of the club ever since, making 309 appearances in a white shirt since his arrival.

To say that Casemiro is a physical player would be an understatement.

He loves flying into tackles and always stands up for himself in confrontations.

He won't let any of his teammates be bullied, either, and he showed that in a Champions League match against Liverpool in April 2021.

After winning 3-1 in Madrid a few weeks earlier, Real travelled to Anfield with one step in the semi-finals.

Liverpool were well up for it and James Milner crunched Karim Benzema just a few minutes into the game.

It was an extremely poor challenge and he was lucky to stay on the pitch. Milner wasn't even booked.

Benzema was left limping but was able to continue.

Later in the opening 45 minutes, Casemiro got revenge for the French striker as he sent Milner flying off the pitch right in front of Liverpool's bench.

The challenge has gone viral again and you can view it below...

Andy Robertson ran over to confront the Brazilian but he stood his ground.

An image emerged after the game which showed Zinedine Zidane smiling in the background as the two players clashed.

The French manager was loving it as Casemiro not only stood up for himself but his teammate as well.

No doubt many Real Madrid supporters at home were also commending the Brazilian.

Casemiro was given a booking but he didn't really care at all.

Now 29, Casemiro is still a key player for Real as they go in search of both domestic and European glory in the 2021/22 season.

