A fan has shared a hilarious clip of a WWE cameraman texting during a recent taping of Friday Night SmackDown.

The clip, which you can check out below, shows the unnamed cameraman seemingly texting, or at least using his phone, during a taping of WWE SmackDown.

WWE records all of its dark matches, so it's possible that the man wasn't actually using his phone during the broadcast of SmackDown, but this is pretty funny nonetheless.

What's even more impressive is that the man was seemingly able to keep the camera recording what was going on in the ring while also using his phone.

Last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Roman Reigns fire Paul Heyman, only to be attacked by Brock Lesnar.

The pair will go one-on-one at WWE Day 1 for Reigns' Universal Championship, a rematch from October's Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Elsewhere on the show, Toni Storm and Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, while New Day beat The Usos ahead of their title match, which also goes down at Day 1.

With this week's episode of SmackDown scheduled to air on Christmas Eve, WWE ended up taping it after last week's show had gone off the air.

The show is set to feature a SmackDown Women's Championship match between the aforementioned Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm.

Elsewhere, WWE is set to hold a huge gauntlet match featuring some of the top names on the brand, including Sami Zayn and Ricochet.

The winner of the gauntlet match is set to earn a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship.

