Assassin’s Creed Infinity: Release Date, Leaks, Location, Setting and Everything You Need to Know

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is reportedly the next iteration of the popular franchise to be released by Ubisoft, and we’ve got all of the information that you need to know.

The AC series has been a staple of the Ubisoft lineup since the first game was released on Playstation 3, and there has been an almost yearly release under the Assassin’s Creed banner since then.

Infinity is expected to be the next ‘mainline’ release in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and there have already been some major leaks ahead of the official release of the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, including the potential release date, location and setting of the game, leaks and more.

Release Date

There is not currently an official release date for Assassin’s Creed Infinity, but we will update this page as and when Ubisoft makes the announcement!

Leaks

One major leak has already been released on Reddit, with an “Ubisoft employee” (although this has not been verified) making some massive claims about the new game.

One of the biggest revelations was that the game is being considered “free to play, but that business model is still being discussed.” The leaker also noted that a full retail price is still being considered, but Ubisoft are still working on how to monetise the game.

In terms of platforms, the leaker noted that it will be supported on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and S consoles, PC via Ubisoft Connect, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna at launch.

It was also revealed that the game is going to have “both solo and cooperative play with a high level of player customization, moving towards a Destiny 2-like experience.”

Another massive part of the leak noted that there will apparently be multiple “Eras” with the game at launch, that will all have differing stories.

More content will be coming post-launch in the form of Seasons, with each season supposedly adding a new Era and questline.

Here are the eras that the leaker claimed would be coming:

“Rome, 1502 - This is the first Era available to the player, and you play as one of the many Assassins recruited by Ezio during the events of AC: Brotherhood. This is where the tutorial takes place, as well as the first main questline.

“Occupied France, 1943 - This Era introduces a new mechanic and a first for the series, that being fully-fledged firearms. The gunplay mechanics are largely being pulled from Watchdogs: Legion and tweaked to fit the rest of the game, though melee combat is still very much viable. The story of this section is centered around a group of Assassins working with the 2nd Armored Division to help liberate Paris and hunting down Axis officers and leaders with connections to the Templars.

“China, 1634 - You and other assassins assist a local peasant rebellion during the Ming Dynasty. Not sure of the rest of the story here, as things are still pretty early in development. From what I understand, there are 2 more Eras to be available at launch, but they are yet to be determined.”

Setting/Location

Ubisoft has not yet confirmed officially what the setting and location of Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be, although as the aforementioned leak states it may well be across several different eras including Rome 1502, Occupied France 1943 and China 1634.

